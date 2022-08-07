Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man flown to the hospital after crashing a four-wheeler in Atoka County

Troopers report that the driver smelled of alcohol.
Troopers report that the driver smelled of alcohol.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in critical condition.

Conner Fain of McAlester was driving a four-wheeler on private property near Country Club Lake.

OHP says Fain ran off the edge of a spillway, struck the front end of the four-wheeler and overturned it.

The driver was flown to Oklahoma City with head and trunk internal injuries.

Troopers report that the driver smelled of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
Elizabeth Clarice Harrison
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
Mercy Hospital has locations in Ada, Ardmore and Tishomingo.
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

Latest News

Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck.
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire