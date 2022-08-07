Man flown to the hospital after crashing a four-wheeler in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in critical condition.

Conner Fain of McAlester was driving a four-wheeler on private property near Country Club Lake.

OHP says Fain ran off the edge of a spillway, struck the front end of the four-wheeler and overturned it.

The driver was flown to Oklahoma City with head and trunk internal injuries.

Troopers report that the driver smelled of alcohol.

