Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston Co. crash

A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.
A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.(WTOC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.

The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka.

According to Troopers, a pickup was driving around a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted left, crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

The driver of the car, 50-year-old Samuel Lovelace of Yukon was flown to OU Medical Center in stable condition with trunk, internal and head injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old David Hall of Atoka was not injured.

