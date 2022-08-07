Pop-up rain on the way this week

I’ve been saying it all July: High temperatures in the 90s is a good day in Texoma! We’ve already had more than 30 days of 100+ degree heat this summer so any day below the century mark needs to be considering a good one. Saturday saw most of Texoma stay in the 90s and currently all of Texoma is in the 90s for Sunday. The good news is the 90s will stick around through the work week with a chance of some counties seeing a high temperature in the upper 80s on Wednesday!

That’s because a weak cold front is moving into Texoma that will bring some small rain chances as early as Monday evening for a few fringe counties. Tuesday and Wednesday have the better chance for scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Afterwards, a wind shift from the east will keep temperatures stabilized until Friday. Next weekend is looking like it could heat back up to the 100-degree mark. So get out enjoy the cooler temperatures today and through the work week!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.