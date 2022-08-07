Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston.
Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to the right. It then overcorrected and came to rest on its side.
The driver, 42-year-old Christy Colvin of Kingston was flown to Baylor Medical Center in McKinney, TX in stable condition with head and arm injuries.
Her passenger, 49-year-old CD Hale was not injured.
