Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County

A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.

The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston.

Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to the right. It then overcorrected and came to rest on its side.

The driver, 42-year-old Christy Colvin of Kingston was flown to Baylor Medical Center in McKinney, TX in stable condition with head and arm injuries.

Her passenger, 49-year-old CD Hale was not injured.

