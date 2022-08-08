Ada man accused of possession of child pornography

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from OSBI, agents began investigating 21-year-old Roy Gutierrez after they received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips showed that someone with Gutierrez’s IP address had uploaded images and videos of child sexual abuse on several social media platforms, the press release states.

The release goes on to say that agents obtained a search warrant for his home, and after searching through his electronics, Gutierrez was arrested.

