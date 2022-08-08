CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - The Callisburg Wildcats are coming off a tremendous 9-2 season and a playoff berth.

This team has really flourished under the direction of coach Eddie Gill. Callisburg finished second in their district a year ago, and return to a very similar looking league this year. They have almost all of their skill players back, which gives the Wildcats real hope that they can make a playoff push once again.

“Last year was a great year, but you never want it to end,” Gill said. “It consequently left a sour taste in our mouth. We are ready to get to work and try to do better than last year. We have a lot of kids back and that bodes well for our off-season and summer time. I think they are excited to get going again and going a little further than we did last year.”

Despite all of their success last season, there is a feeling here that they left some good football on the table. This team got really good, really fast, and now the bar has moved and so have expectations.

“I think our goals last year were set a little low in our heads,” running back Colton Simpson said. “This year we are set to overachieve. We underachieved a little bit at the end of the season, but we are set to overachieve and people aren’t going to see it coming.”

“I know we can be better than we were last year,” quarterback Colton Montgomery said. “Our confidence level has been boosted a lot. Physically and mentally we have all matured. There was a wall in front of us last year that we didn’t know how to overcome. This year we are hitting it head on and not stopping.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.