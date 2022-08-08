Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday.

Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75.

Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, multiple fake forms of identification, and a fake ID maker.

Around 12:30 a.m., Lane was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and 16 counts of tampering with government documents.

Officials said he was booked into the Grayson County jail, and his bond has not been set yet.

