Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning.

Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.

They said Gray was transported to the Texoma Medical Center with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead Sunday.

The 4-year-old passenger was transported to the Texoma Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

