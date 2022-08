LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area.

The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation.

Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut by ground crews late into the night.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.