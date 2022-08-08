Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer.

According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer.

It happened in Elmore City late last month, court docs state.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was taken to the Garvin county jail, and his bond was set at $40,000.

