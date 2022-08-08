Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire

Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies.

“We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.

The only way to access the fire was by foot or by bulldozer.

“Bulldozer would go around and make a dirt path around the fire and it makes a burn barrier so the fire cannot burn anymore,” said Deputy chief Michael Campbell, Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Campbell said the cause of Saturday’s fire is unknown.

“The dry conditions contribute to this, I mean more so than the past years, this year has been a different ball game because of the drought leading into the summer,” Deputy Chief Campbell said.

Leaving your local fire departments in need of supplies that will help them get through the heat.

“There are 14 departments in Love County that will benefit from this drive, all the resources can be divided equally or used as we need them,” Deputy Chief Campbell added.

If you don’t live in Carter or Love County, “reach out to your local department and help them anyway you can,” said Deputy Chief Campbell.

Love County is asking for donations of Gatorade and non-perishable foods.

You can drop that off at the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief Campbell also says that fire departments in both counties are in need of volunteer firefighters.

You can reach out to either the Love County Emergency Management or the Carter County Emergency Management for more information.

