Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire

The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass...
The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies.

“We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.

The only way to access the fire was by foot or by bulldozer.

“Bulldozer would go around and make a dirt path around the fire and it makes a burn barrier so the fire cannot burn anymore,” said Deputy chief Michael Campbell, Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Campbell said the cause of Saturday’s fire is unknown.

“The dry conditions contribute to this, I mean more so than the past years, this year has been a different ball game because of the drought leading into the summer,” Deputy Chief Campbell said.

Leaving your local fire departments in need of supplies that will help them get through the heat.

“There are 14 departments in Love County that will benefit from this drive, all the resources can be  divided equally or used as we need them,” Deputy Chief Campbell added.

If you don’t live in Carter or Love County, “reach out to your local department and help them anyway you can,” said Deputy Chief Campbell.

Love County is asking for donations of Gatorade and non-perishable foods.

You can drop that off at the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief Campbell also says that fire departments in both counties are in need of volunteer firefighters.

You can reach out to either the Love County Emergency Management or the Carter County Emergency Management for more information.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
Police arrested Brandon Tom (right) for the rape and murder of Elizabeth Harrison.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck.
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County

Latest News

Free meals for school lunches changing for some students
Some students receiving free school meals, but not all
According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
A Garvin County man has been charged with assault and battery.
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
Police are investigating after shooting in Ardmore Monday morning.
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore