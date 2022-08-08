Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County.
According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel.
Allison is also facing an assault and battery charge, as well as obstructing an officer
