Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County.

According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel.

Allison is also facing an assault and battery charge, as well as obstructing an officer

