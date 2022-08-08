MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets are looking to make another deep playoff drive as they enter the 2022 football season.

The Hornets went 12-1 last year. Knocked off powerhouse Windthorst along the way. This year, they bring back a strong senior class that should lead the way, as Muenster plans to be factor deep into the post-season once again.

“I think this year we won’t have as many superstars,” Cabett Blake said. “We will have to play as a team. We still have Colton Deckard, we know he’s the big play guy, and he’s still going to be that, but we will have to put more methodical drives down the field.”

“We have a group of 16 seniors, and for a school our size, that’s a lot of seniors,” head coach Brady Carney said. “Quite a few of those guys have been playing up since they were sophomores. They have a lot of experience.”

As good as Muenster has been, they want to be better. The Hornets have scheduled bigger schools early in the season like Bells, Pottsboro and Paradise. It’s all designed to make this team stronger late in the season as they seek another state championship.

“Going into late November and early December, that’s a different caliber of football,” linebacker Hunter Peel said. “We are all used to it and have seen it. If we play like that through the whole season and into the playoffs we should be fine.”

“First and foremost, we need to get better each week,” Carney said. “Sometimes looking back at last year, I don’t know it we did that. I think we got complacent and stayed with who we were. I think we need to use those first four games, which are really tough games for us, Bells, Pottsboro, Paradise, Windthorst. We really need to use those first four games to set ourselves up and get better and get ready for district. Our first goal is to be a district champion. That’s what we are going to aim towards and then come playoff time we’ll see what happens.”

