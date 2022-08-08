Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street.

They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there was blood coming from the vehicle.

Police made contact with a man who had been shot just below his knee, Henry said the man wasn’t very helpful when officers interviewed him.

The man was flown to a hospital.

