Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Some students receiving free school meals, but not all

Free meals for school lunches changing for some students
Free meals for school lunches changing for some students(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you have a student going to Sherman or Denison schools this message is for you because a change is happening for their tummies.

When Covid first happened, all students received free breakfasts and lunches; now two years later, that program is ending.

During the last two years, the federal government offered a program for schools to apply to for students of any grade to get free breakfast and lunches, but that program has since expired due to congress not renewing the program.

Schools like Denison and Sherman, are having to find other programs for their students and will now be doing the program through the Community Eligibility Provision.

For Denison, students up until sixth grade, and for Sherman ISD, the students up until fourth grade will get free breakfast and lunches for the whole school year.

Sherman fifth graders will eat free but only until September 17th.

Denison ISD Assistant Superintendent for Business Services, Randy Reid, said this program was based on their demographics.

“Up until 6th grade we were able to be reimbursed basically our costs, above 7th through 12th we were not going to be able to financially provide that because we wouldn’t be reimbursed enough to cover that so we couldn’t provide that program,” Reid said.

Reid said parents of 7th graders through 12th graders were sent a letter in the mail telling them where they can go to apply for free and reduced lunches.

Reid said in order to qualify it depends on household income and how many people live in that home.

There is no maximum capacity for the free or reduced lunch program.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
Police arrested Brandon Tom (right) for the rape and murder of Elizabeth Harrison.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County.
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck.
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County.
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County

Latest News

According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass...
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
A Garvin County man has been charged with assault and battery.
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
Police are investigating after shooting in Ardmore Monday morning.
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore