Some students receiving free school meals, but not all

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you have a student going to Sherman or Denison schools this message is for you because a change is happening for their tummies.

When Covid first happened, all students received free breakfasts and lunches; now two years later, that program is ending.

During the last two years, the federal government offered a program for schools to apply to for students of any grade to get free breakfast and lunches, but that program has since expired due to congress not renewing the program.

Schools like Denison and Sherman, are having to find other programs for their students and will now be doing the program through the Community Eligibility Provision.

For Denison, students up until sixth grade, and for Sherman ISD, the students up until fourth grade will get free breakfast and lunches for the whole school year.

Sherman fifth graders will eat free but only until September 17th.

Denison ISD Assistant Superintendent for Business Services, Randy Reid, said this program was based on their demographics.

“Up until 6th grade we were able to be reimbursed basically our costs, above 7th through 12th we were not going to be able to financially provide that because we wouldn’t be reimbursed enough to cover that so we couldn’t provide that program,” Reid said.

Reid said parents of 7th graders through 12th graders were sent a letter in the mail telling them where they can go to apply for free and reduced lunches.

Reid said in order to qualify it depends on household income and how many people live in that home.

There is no maximum capacity for the free or reduced lunch program.

