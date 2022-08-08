Storm Potential Overnight and Tuesday

A slow-moving upper low is moving “backward” from normal, tracking from its Monday night position over Arkansas westward through Oklahoma and north Texas on Tuesday. The passage of this low along with a very weak cold front gives us our highest chance for rain during the next week. A smaller chance of rain lingers for Wednesday as the system departs.

Upper-level high pressure strengthens as the weekend draws near and we’re back to sunny and hot with readings near 100 degrees by Sunday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

