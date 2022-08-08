Texoma Local
Storm Potential Overnight and Tuesday

ALSO...temperatures not as hot during the next few days!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A slow-moving upper low is moving “backward” from normal, tracking from its Monday night position over Arkansas westward through Oklahoma and north Texas on Tuesday. The passage of this low along with a very weak cold front gives us our highest chance for rain during the next week. A smaller chance of rain lingers for Wednesday as the system departs.

Upper-level high pressure strengthens as the weekend draws near and we’re back to sunny and hot with readings near 100 degrees by Sunday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

