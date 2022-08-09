Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop

A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars.
A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars.(WDAM 7)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August.

Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four cars in an attempt to commit theft.

Covington is charged with four counts of burglary in the third degree.

According to court documents this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
Police arrested Brandon Tom (right) for the rape and murder of Elizabeth Harrison.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents and drug...
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire

Latest News

200 Denison elementary students got to take home a free backpack with school supplies in it on...
Denison police giving 200 backpacks for Denison elementary students
On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
Additional soundbite
A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Sherman man