Calera man arrested for burglary at Durant auto repair shop

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into four cars.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Joshua Allen Covington broke into four vehicles owned by Usry Auto House in August.

Covington allegedly lifted the hood on all four cars in an attempt to commit theft.

Covington is charged with four counts of burglary in the third degree.

According to court documents this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

