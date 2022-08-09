Denison police giving 200 backpacks for Denison elementary students

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 200 Denison elementary students will be walking into their classroom with a new backpack stocked with school supplies, all thanks to the Denison Police Department.

“I have three books and then I have a pencil bag,” Student at Houston Elementary School Roxy Higgins said.

Higgins is just one of the 35 incoming students at Houston Elementary school in Denison that got to pick out a backpack with school supplies already in it, all paid for by the Denison Police Department ..

“Actually pretty good that they care about the students to make sure they have what they need,” Mom of Student Jessica Reeves said.

Denison police funded 200 backpacks with folders, notebooks, gluesticks, and a pencil bag inside.

“It was a blessing, we didn’t necessarily need it but it saved us some funds,” Mom of student Chelsea Higgins said.

“School supply shopping can be hard for families and it can be a burden so just anything that we can take off of our families and help them out and also help our teachers out so our kiddos have the supplies and have a successful start to the school year,” Principal at Houston Elementary School Kari Abrams said.

First year principal at Houston Elementary Kari Abrams, was there Tuesday morning to welcome and greet the lucky 35 kids.

The 200 backpacks are being dispersed across the 5 elementary schools in Denison ISD.

“School is starting back up again, you got your backpack and your folders, some glue sticks and spirals, are you ready for this school year? Yes,” Incoming First Grader Josinh said.

When asking the students what they are most looking forward to coming to school starting on Thursday.

“I don’t know everything,” Roxy said.

“Friends and playing with them, and school and all that,” Josinh said.

