DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - High school football has arrived in Oklahoma, and for the Durant Lions, they couldn’t be more ready to get started.

“We’re excited,” head coach Todd Vargas aid. “It’s been a long spring and summer. The kids and coaches have been working so hard. To get out here the first day is always fun and exciting.”

The Lions are coming off a 1-9 season, but have a lot of players coming back that have improved over the off-season. Vargas enters year three as the head coach of the Lions. So this is a team that knows what to expect from their coaches, and continues to grow in the program. Durant brings back a big offensive line and some running backs that can make that offense go.

“I think we will run the ball well this year,” guard Tyler Wesley said. “I think our offensive line and the running backs will be able to hold up and will be able to run the ball better.”

“The previous three years we haven’t been the fastest team out there,” running back Aiden Dills said. “This year, we have a bunch of speed. We have a bunch of numbers this year.”

“Our kids always work hard and do a great job,” Vargas said. “We feel like we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. We feel that offensively we have a lot of veteran leadership. Defensively we are going to be younger this year, but we are going to be more athletic than we have been in a while. So we are excited about that.”

