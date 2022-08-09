Former Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a former Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.

Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.

Recently retired Oklahoma Game Warden, and newly appointed Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Game Warden Manager Jay Harvey, said he noticed a suspicious boat tied off at the lake while fishing with his son. He added the boat appeared to have a bar telephone shocker in open view.

After recognizing the illegal equipment on the water, he reportedly notified his former coworkers. Wardens staked out in the area of the boat after verifying the shocking equipment on board. Eventually, the operator showed up.

Investigation and interviews yielded the seizure of multiple shocking devices, wire lead sets, and catfish which had been taken using the equipment.

The suspect was charged with possession of shocking devices on or near waters of the state, taking of game fish by illegal means, and possession of wildlife not legally taken. Charges are pending with the Choctaw County District Attorney.

