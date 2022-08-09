Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Aaron Crawford, 18, helped flood victims for three days when he started to not feel well.
By Cameron Aaron and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky teen died just days after helping flood victims in the community, according to WYMT.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said 18-year-old Aaron Crawford helped flood victims for three days when he started to not feel well.

Crawford was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he later died.

He was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School, where he played for the Patriots.

“He loved superheroes, and he was a real-life superhero,” Engle said.

Officials said they did not yet know the cause of death.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

A police escort is expected to start at County Line Church near the Breathitt/Perry County line around 10 a.m. Monday as Crawford’s body is brought back to eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
Police arrested Brandon Tom (right) for the rape and murder of Elizabeth Harrison.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents and drug...
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
LIVE: Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
A grand jury declines to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black...
Grand jury declines to indict Emmett Till accuser
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say