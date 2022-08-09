Last Chance for Rain This Week

A slow-moving upper low keeps a chance of rain in the overnight and Wednesday forecast; the pattern will continue spotty. However, areas that receive rain may enjoy some good downpours and isolated amounts to one inch. What’s more likely is for many areas to get lighter rain totals or none at all. Thus, rain chances overnight and Wednesday are kept fairly low at just 30%.

Upper high pressure builds in as the upper low moves away, returning us to 100+ temperatures from Sunday through most of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

