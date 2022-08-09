MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Madill Wildcats are looking forward to their move up to Class 4A after posting a winning season last year.

Chad Speer has helped guide the Wildcats into a quick rebuild. And now, they feel like they are ready to take the next step.

“We absolutely could be a playoff team,” linebacker Josh Schneider said. “We have the athletes and the talent to be a playoff team. If we can keep everybody healthy and work hard, we can be a playoff team for sure.”

“A winning season for the first time in 5 of 6 years around here,” head coach Chad Speer said. “That gives us something to hang our hat on, but I don’t think that we are satisfied at all. I think our kids are hungry and want to prove themselves.”

The Wildcats will be navigating their new district with some great leadership at the top. Madill has a strong senior class that helped lead the team to a 6-win season. And they have the pieces in place to be a big problem for anyone facing them on Friday nights.

“I think our seniors are our strength,” quarterback Ty Rushing said. “We have a lot of seniors on the line, skill players are all seniors. So I think our strength is our seniors and we have a really, really, really good coaching staff.”

“We have a lot of kids that have played a lot with a really good senior class that has a lot of experience,” Speer said. “Their expectations are high of themselves and that helps out team expectations of winning as many games as we can. But with the focus on Kingston August 26th.”

The Wildcats will open the season against rival Kingston on August 26th.

