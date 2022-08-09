Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Mario Fiorentini, decorated Italian resistance fighter, dies

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a...
The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter against fascist and Nazi forces during World War II has died at age 103.

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.

During the war, Fiorentini commanded a group of partisans that fought the regime of dictator Bettino Mussolini and then Italy’s German Nazi occupiers.

He became legendary among partisans for having escaped from Nazi-run jails four times.

Fiorentini turned down an opportunity to run for Italy’s Parliament after the war and instead pursued a mathematics degree.

He later taught at universities in Italy, Canada and the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
Police arrested Brandon Tom (right) for the rape and murder of Elizabeth Harrison.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents and drug...
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood.
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap
The victim called police and said he was following the pickup truck and chased it down until it...
Man stabbed, killed after he stole a pickup truck, police say
A Wisconsin veteran received a Congressional Gold Medal for his WWII service.
105-year-old veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal for service in WWII
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO