Preston Shores issues stage 3 water use restrictions

PRESTON SHORES, Texas (KXII) - On Monday, the Red River Authority of Texas announced Preston Shores water system has implemented its Stage 3 Water Use Curtailment Order.

According to the announcement, the raw water pumps located in Lake Texoma have not been utilized due to mechanical pump failures since February of 2021. The Authority said they installed an emergency raw water pump and necessary piping on the beach in order to produce raw water to the water plant. Historically, as summer time approaches, water usages have reportedly increased. They added with the current raw water pump emergency, the system can only produce a limited amount of water; therefore, the Authority is now implementing its Stage 3 Water Use Curtailment Order in accordance with its Drought Contingency Plan.

The following Water Use Restrictions are in effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice:

No outside watering is allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, nighttime watering should be limited to the amount required to keep trees alive, utilizing a handheld hose. Irrigation systems and/or sprinklers are not to be used. No washing of vehicles, boats, recreational vehicles, or driveways is allowed. Customers with livestock tubs must maintain the float systems in good repair to alleviate any overflow. Swimming pools must be maintained to reduce evaporation and water loss due to flushing. All commercial and other known high water users are asked to reduce usage and prevent waste. Watch for leaks and notify Authority personnel immediately if one is found.

Authority personnel claimed they will be monitoring usage and assisting customers in complying with the restrictions. They said violators of the restrictions will be subject to a temporary severance of connection and a $50 fine plus applicable fees for reinstatement.

In order for the system to provide the water required to meet the most critical needs, the Authority requested customers to cooperate and assist in this matter. A notice describing less stringent restrictions or termination will be issued once the water use demand reaches a normal level, alleviating the need for the Water Use Curtailment Order. However, if conditions worsen, more stringent restrictions could be placed into effect.

For more information on the statewide drought conditions, refer to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website at www.tceq.texas.gov/response/drought.

For further information on the water restrictions, contact the Authority’s main office at (866) 723-8679,

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.