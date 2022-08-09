TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year

Sherman, Texas (KXII) -361 days, that’s how long Jazmin Kirkland, a Trenton wife and mother of three, was hospitalized after getting COVID-19.

“A lot of effort to get to this day,” said Brandon Davis, Cardiovascular ICU Manager at TMC.

Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms from the virus.

“She was on an extended period of being on a ventilator, she was also on an ECMO Machine for around 188 days,” David added.

An ECMO Machine, used in critical conditions, acts as a patient’s heart or lungs, removing the carbon dioxide out of their blood.

The average time frame for a patient to be using an ECMO Machine is 30 days.

“When you’re looking at almost six months, that’s where you’re really looking at a lot of effort to get to this day,” Davis said.

Her care team at TMC says Jazmin’s battle is one they are proud to be a part of.

“Not very often do we see this, Jazmin is young, she had a fight in her. We had a great team here, supporting her throughout this whole course,” said Dr. Utkal Patel.

“Very exciting day for the whole hospital, for the community, not always do you get wins in patients that are severely sick, so it’s very exciting that we can celebrate somebody even going home,” added Davis.

And the best surprise is that her children have no clue that today’s the day, mom is coming home.

“To be able to send her home to her kids that haven’t seen her at home in over a year is very exciting,” said Davis.

While Jazmin can return home to her family, she will still rely on her oxygen tank while she starts her long road to recovery.

“Lot of long term unknowns, she still has a long way to go but she’s on the right track, so only time will tell and we wish her excellent recovery,” said Dr. Patel.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.