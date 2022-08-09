Texoma Local
Trial begins for man accused of killing Sherman man

A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court this week.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court this week.

Sherman Police said an argument between two friends, Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera and 37-year-old Juan Urrutia broke out in October of 2020.

Officers said they found Urrutia stabbed in the chest, who later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Police said Garcia attempted to run away, but was arrested several hours later in Tarrant County for an alcohol related offense, before being arrested for murder.

