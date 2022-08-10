ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last season the Ardmore Tigers used a 9-2 record to lift them to a playoff birth against Bishop McGuinness.

The Tigers met their match in the opening round, resulting in a first round exit. But in 2022, the ending of last year is just fuel to the fire.

“You know last year we finished second in our district by just a couple points and then met up with Bishop McGuinness in the first round and they were an incredible football team and beat us,” head coach Josh Newby said. You know that motivated us going into the off-season to have a good spring and summer and we’ve got to take those lessons we’ve learned and apply them this year.”

This year’s team will be calling upon many new faces, as the Tigers saw a large senior class depart in 2021.

“We have to have a lot of guys step up you know,” running back CJ Williams said. “Just graduating a lot of seniors we’re going to have to have some people step up so it’s just good to have and see the younger guys step up and get them on the field. You know coach usually puts them through the fire pretty early so you know I think they’re ready.”

Regardless of the overall age of this year’s team, the players have taken the time to build and grow their chemistry to a new all-time high.

“This year we’ve hit the field quite a bit just like outside of football,” quarterback Cal Swanson said. “We’ve all gotten a lot of field work and done a lot of things like go to the lake, I mean just being guys and it’s been just like a lot of fun and I think that’s making us really good this year.”

