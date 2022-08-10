Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ardmore Tigers

Ardmore Tigers Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Last season the Ardmore Tigers used a 9-2 record to lift them to a playoff birth against Bishop McGuinness.

The Tigers met their match in the opening round, resulting in a first round exit. But in 2022, the ending of last year is just fuel to the fire.

“You know last year we finished second in our district by just a couple points and then met up with Bishop McGuinness in the first round and they were an incredible football team and beat us,” head coach Josh Newby said. You know that motivated us going into the off-season to have a good spring and summer and we’ve got to take those lessons we’ve learned and apply them this year.”

This year’s team will be calling upon many new faces, as the Tigers saw a large senior class depart in 2021.

“We have to have a lot of guys step up you know,” running back CJ Williams said. “Just graduating a lot of seniors we’re going to have to have some people step up so it’s just good to have and see the younger guys step up and get them on the field. You know coach usually puts them through the fire pretty early so you know I think they’re ready.”

Regardless of the overall age of this year’s team, the players have taken the time to build and grow their chemistry to a new all-time high.

“This year we’ve hit the field quite a bit just like outside of football,” quarterback Cal Swanson said. “We’ve all gotten a lot of field work and done a lot of things like go to the lake, I mean just being guys and it’s been just like a lot of fun and I think that’s making us really good this year.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
Police arrested Brandon Tom (right) for the rape and murder of Elizabeth Harrison.
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents and drug...
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents

Latest News

Ardmore's Evan Smith signs with Oklahoma
Ardmore’s Evan Smith signs to run track with Sooners
Sherman-North Lamar Volleyball Highlights
North Lamar-Sherman Volleyball Highlights
S&S Rams Preview
S&S Rams
S&S Rams Preview
S&S Rams Preview