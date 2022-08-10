Texoma Local
Ardmore’s Evan Smith signs to run track with Sooners

Ardmore's Evan Smith signs with Oklahoma
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another Ardmore Tiger is headed to Norman as Evan Smith signed with the Oklahoma Sooners to run track.

Smith signed his letter of intent to join the Sooners track and field team next season. He will join his teammate Ricky Smith, who signed his letter of intent earlier this summer.

So now two former Tigers are taking their talents to the next level at the University of Oklahoma.

“It’s just God’s work, throughout this whole recruiting process nothing really felt right,” Smith said. “That’s why I’m kind of late but, I just kept waiting and waiting and He blessed me with this amazing opportunity and everything just worked out. It’s kind of bitter sweet but I mean, it kind of just feels like a weight has been lifted, everything is set to go.”

