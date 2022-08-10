Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Construction in Durant, OK on University Blvd. has been ongoing since November, leaving

businesses on the road struggling to keep its clientele.

“We would like to know when they would be done so we can tell our clients,” said Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands.

Nine months of construction leaves businesses impacted with questions, “I don’t know what the deal is,” said Goodlow.

And frustrations, “just hope that we get a little more communication from the city, especially since there hasn’t been any in the past,” added Francisco Lobato, manager of Munchies Donuts & Brunch.

Leaving business owners depleted.

“You can only go one direction so if people pass the shop and they have an appointment they’re usually late to their appointment, which makes our whole day like run crazy or they cancel last minute so that takes away from us and we’re already missing walk-ins because of the construction,” added Goodlow.

Goodlow tells News 12 that drivers will cut through the parking lot, speeding, leaving children who are crossing vulnerable.

“We did post a video on how to get around the traffic but people are still annoyed and they’re still going other places,” said Goodlow.

While customers seek alternative options, the standing businesses are facing financial woes.

“Since this construction I think our sales are down 40% since last year, so definitely a big jump,” said Lobato.

And the businesses off University are not being compensated for their endurance.

“I want to do some advertising on the road, some pole signs and things like that but I don’t want to do that till the construction is over. I feel like that would be kind if throwing money down the drain,” said Holden Wright, owner of Marco’s Pizza.

The City of Durant originally released that their $3.1 million project will wrap up late spring or early summer of 2022.

“Frustrating to see that not a lot of progress has been done lately,” said Lobato.

As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.

“We really don’t see them much out here do anything to the road,” said Goodlow.

