Durant City Council votes to fire city manager

Durant City Hall
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The position of city manager seems to be a revolving door in Durant.

In May of 2016, Durant’s city manager Sarah Sherrer, was placed on paid leave and later fired after a criminal investigation.

Sherrer was accused of loading and firing a gun in her home during an argument with her husband.

Five months later, in October, Timothy Rundel was hired as the new city manager.

Rundel held the position for about two-and-a-half years before resigning in 2019 he said “for the good of the people”.

Then the city hired John Dean for job.

However Tuesday night, in an executive session, city council members voted to fire him.

After tackling the first few items on the agenda, council members moved into an executive session.

According to the agenda, the members were making final decisions about the fate of the city manager, John Dean.

They met for about an hour.

When the council reconvened they announced their decision to terminate Dean.

City council did not give an explanation for Dean’s termination.

This will be the city’s fourth city manager to leave or be terminated in less than 10 years.

