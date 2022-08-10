Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a Eufaula child died after a utility vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg County.

Troopers said a group of children from Eufaula was traveling in a 2021 Polaris UTV.

They said the 13-year-old driver was headed northbound on Nitzel Road, approximately 5 miles north and 6 miles east of Canadian, when he attempted to turn left. Troopers stated the vehicle lost control and rolled 1 quarter, partially ejecting and pinning a passenger around 4:30 p.m.

According to troopers, the 9-year-old passenger was transported to McAlester Regional Health Center with head injuries. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

They added the other 9-year-old passenger was transported to McAlester Regional Health Center, where he was treated and released.

According to officials, the driver and the 13-year-old passenger were not injured.

Troopers said the condition of the driver was apparently normal, but the cause of the collision was driving at unsafe speeds.

They added seat belts were not used at the time of the incident.

