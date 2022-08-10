North & South Travis Streets temporarily closing for construction

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - TXDOT is closing down another major intersection and street near downtown Sherman on August 12th as it works on U.S. 75.

“As life progresses, you kind of have to deal with the crap that comes,” said Elaura McCauley, an employee at Once Upon a Girl at the Travis Street Salons.

The Texas Department of Transportation warns drivers the intersection of North Travis Street and U.S. 75 will close Friday at 7 pm through early Monday morning.

South Travis street will also temporarily close Friday.

TX DOT does not have a date for when it expects to reopen.

“My only concern was how I was going to get to work every day,” said McCauley. “There are probably other ways, but those are my easier ways.”

Right off U.S. 75, Travis Street Salons Owner, Eric Ross, has been dealing with the construction for a while.

“It just seems like it slows everything down,” said Ross. “My clients get here about ten minutes late. I have to get up ten minutes early, but that’s about it.”

The closure will mean drivers on North Travis Street will only be able to turn right onto the frontage road and follow a detour as the southbound overpass on the highway is demolished.

“We all hate construction, but it is very time-consuming to sit in traffic, and trying to find different ways to work is kind of a pain in the butt,” said McCauley. “I mean, I know it has to happen as more people are moving into the area. It’s going to be more convenient when it is finished. It’s just the meantime part of it that’s the worst part.”

TX DOT asked drivers to prepare, slow down, and look for crews, barricades, and expect delays.

“Give yourself an extra ten minutes to get here,” said Ross.

