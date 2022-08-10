Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday.

Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.

Since that sale, the victim said they learned the buyer of the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase.

They said the vehicle was valued at over $41,000.

Later that same day around 1:20 p.m., police said another reported victim claimed they had met an individual in a parking lot in the 100 block of S. Collegiate Drive on July 29, 2022 to complete the sale of a 2005 Freightliner truck tractor.

The unknown suspect paid the victim with a check and left with the vehicle.

The victim said he was later contacted by his bank and was advised that the check was fraudulent.

Police said both incidents remain under investigation.

