Rain Chances Leave The Forecast

Widely scattered thunderstorms dotted Texoma skies again today; whereas they were mainly east of Highway 75 on Tuesday, they pushed westward underneath an upper low and formed mostly west of Highway 75 today. Severe thunderstorms formed along a cold front just to our south, pounding the Metroplex with high winds and lots of lightning, but we missed all of that.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight; precipitation is out of the forecast in the days ahead as temperatures slowly warm to above 100 degrees once again. Why? It’s our old nemesis, an upper level high pressure zone, which caused sinking air to heat up and skies to be mostly sunny.

The next opportunity for rain comes the middle of the next week, the timing is uncertain but it looks like a cold front brings some potential for rain by next Wednesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

