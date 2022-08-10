School days, school zone fines resume this week

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Some students heading back to school this week. It might be a good idea to check when school resumes in your area so you can use extra caution in school zones. Police share some valuable reminders for both students and drivers.

Flashing school zone lights and lower speed limits are back.

“The speed limit is gonna change from 30 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour,” said Officer Darren Riddick, School Resource Officer for Scott Middle in Denison.

Riddick said patrol of school zones is also back along with heavier fines.

“Each of the patrol officers, they have an assigned area to work around the schools, so yes they will be patrolling the school zones early Thursday morning and throughout the rest of the school year,” said Riddick.

Back to school means back to school zones for drivers. Police are doing all they can to make sure every student gets to and from school safely.

“Stay off your cell phones. The mobile devices, they cause distractions for other drivers as well as students that are walking,” said Riddick.

And behind the wheel, be patient with school buses.

“When a school bus stops and the stop sign comes out, that means the cars behind the bus and in front of the bus have to stop. And that means the bus is unloading or loading passengers which would mean kids could be crossing any direction of the road,” said Riddick.

Officer Riddick also said kids walking to school should always walk in groups and walk against traffic. Students riding bikes should ride with traffic and follow the rules of the road.

Most importantly be aware and stay safe.

“If they’re excited, we’re excited. We should have a good school year,” said Riddick.

Van Alstyne heads back to class Wednesday. Denison starts their new school year Thursday.

