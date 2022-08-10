Ada woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering husband

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The woman who admitted to killing her husband last year in their home has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday Special agent Justin Brown with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the stand. Brown answered the state and defendants’ questions about his interview process with the defendant Kristie Evans.

Both attorneys gave their closing arguments before letting the court make their decision.

On Tuesday, Evans gave her testimony where she admitted to being raped repeatedly by her husband David Evans. Throughout the six interviews conducted by Agent Brown, she reportedly failed to mention she and her accomplice Kahlil Deamie Square is charged with first degree murder.

Evans admitted that her husband and herself were in a sexual relationship with Square. The affidavit states Kristie Evans gave Square her husband’s 9 millimeter pistol and ammunition used in the murder.

OSBI did not yet disclose whether or not they have located the murder weapon.

Kristie Evans’ will not be eligible for parole until 2060.

Evan’s accomplice, Square is charged with first degree murder.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

