Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ada woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering husband

The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home continued for a second day on Wednesday.(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The woman who admitted to killing her husband last year in their home has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday Special agent Justin Brown with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the stand. Brown answered the state and defendants’ questions about his interview process with the defendant Kristie Evans.

Both attorneys gave their closing arguments before letting the court make their decision.

On Tuesday, Evans gave her testimony where she admitted to being raped repeatedly by her husband David Evans. Throughout the six interviews conducted by Agent Brown, she reportedly failed to mention she and her accomplice Kahlil Deamie Square is charged with first degree murder.

Evans admitted that her husband and herself were in a sexual relationship with Square. The affidavit states Kristie Evans gave Square her husband’s 9 millimeter pistol and ammunition used in the murder.

OSBI did not yet disclose whether or not they have located the murder weapon.

Kristie Evans’ will not be eligible for parole until 2060.

Evan’s accomplice, Square is charged with first degree murder.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Sherman man

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced an Ada man was...
Anna man who murdered wife gets life in prison
On Tuesday, officials said a group of Eufaula children were in a fatal crash, leaving one dead...
Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Flashing school zone lights and lower speed limits are back.
School days, school zone fines resume this week