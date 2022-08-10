Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

‘She was screaming’: Family says 89-year-old grandmother killed in pit bull attack

An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Alexis Fernandez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police say a woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that officers were called to a residential area at about 9:45 a.m. regarding a woman who was possibly mauled by a dog.

According to KVVU, medical personnel pronounced the woman dead when they arrived with the dog found nearby.

The animal was turned over to animal control, and the woman’s family identified her as 89-year-old Joan Caffiel.

The woman’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, said she had severe dementia and was being watched by a caregiver when the attack happened.

“She called me and she was screaming,” he said.

Faircloth said the dog involved was Buc, a rescue pit bull, who had never been aggressive in the six years they’ve had him.

“There was not a mean bone in that dog’s body, that dog would sleep with us every night, and he loved grandma,” Faircloth said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Sherman man

Latest News

U.S. Attorney announces return Of 30 looted antiquities to the Kingdom Of Cambodia.
US returns looted antiquities to Cambodia
The dog who was rescued from a hot car at a Las Vegas casino has found a forever home.
Adorable adoption: Puppy finds forever home after officers rescue dog from hot car at casino
FILE PHOTO - Zoey attended Pre-K at Bible Baptist Academy, but the private school refused to...
Kindergartner removed from academy over same-sex parents accepted into new school
On Wednesday, the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced an Ada man was...
Anna man who murdered wife gets life in prison
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering husband