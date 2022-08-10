SADLER, Texas (KXII) - It’s a new day at S&S High School. The Rams have a new look, and a new coach.

Jeff Hill takes over the program. And he is quickly putting his stamp on things. The players are buying in, and this team is quickly developing in the new system.

“I am mostly excited for the new coaches,” quarterback Brett Steward said. “We have a really good offense coming in and a really good defense.”

“Since the first day he came in, he immediately turned the program around,” running back Chase Sloan said. “We have more people in athletics getting out on the track. He came in last off-season and had more people joining that. We have had more people join football this year that haven’t played yet. Just getting more numbers is helping us move forward.”

“Our big thing is to see what kind of team are we going to be,” head coach Jeff Hill said. “We may not have a lot of great individual talent, but we want to be really talented as a team. These kids love each other. They have been growing up around each other. They have good bonds with each other. All I’m trying to do is to keep their bond close and get us all on the same page on Friday nights.”

The Rams just missed out on post-season play last year by one game. They have some of their key playmakers returning with a chance to make a run at the post-season this year. And with a move out of the district that featured Gunter and Bells, the Rams new district could provide more opportunities for a chance to chase that playoff dream.

“Our goal is to make it to the playoffs this year,” Hill said. “That’s what our kids want, and that’s what we are going to push them to do. That’s our big focus. Let’s get in the playoffs. Let’s not worry about how we are week one. How are we in October?”

