Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

WHO: COVID-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released by the World Health Organization Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency said there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last week and nearly 7 million new infections. The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop. Cases also fell by more than 20% in the Americas and the Middle East.

The number of new deaths rose by 19% in the Middle East, while dropping by more than 70% in Africa, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.

Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a...
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region.(Andy Wong | AP Photo/Andy Wong))

The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest publicly available virus database. The agency said other omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and BA.2, appear to be decreasing in prevalence as BA.5 takes over.

The WHO cautioned that its assessment of COVID-19 trends remains compromised by countries dropping many of their testing, surveillance and sequencing efforts as most countries have relaxed pandemic controls.

Still, Chinese authorities have announced new restrictions this week, after finding COVID-19 cases in the tourist island of Hainan and in Tibet. Earlier this week, the Chinese government shut down Lhasa’s Potala Palace, the traditional home of the Dalai Lama, and also locked down Haikou, the capital of Hainan, in addition to several other cities including the beach resort Sanya.

About 80,000 tourists were stranded this week in Sanya after Chinese officials declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and required people to test negative five times within a week before being allowed to leave.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government sent a first planeload of 125 tourists out of Sanya and said other flights would be organized to fly out tourists in batches once they fulfilled the criteria to leave.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19
Grayson County Officials said a driver died and a passenger was injured after a single-vehicle...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Sherman man

Latest News

A potential hate crime incident is being investigated in Washington D.C. (WUSA, PROVIDED...
GRAPHIC: Police investigate alleged anti-gay monkeypox attack
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden on burn pits: My son was a victim
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton