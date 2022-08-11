Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut

Two children were hospitalized after a mercury contamination at a New Britain home on Tuesday. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Erin Edwards, Marcy Jones, Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two children in Connecticut were hospitalized with mercury poisoning Tuesday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the home in New Britain had nearly 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury.

According to DEEP, a child in the home found a jar filled with silver-colored liquid and began playing with it. Another child scooped up the liquid and threw it away.

Both children were hospitalized.

DEEP said when officials conducted testing in the home following the children’s hospitalizations, they discovered the astronomically high levels of mercury.

Five other people in the home were taken to the hospital to be checked for mercury exposure, officials said. DEEP is working with city officials and the local health department to find the family temporary housing.

Officials are still investigating why there was a jar of mercury in the home and why it was easily accessible to the children.

“Exposure to mercury is extremely harmful. If you find a silvery liquid, do not play with it or handle it. Contact a professional to properly dispose of it,” DEEP said.

Mercury poisoning attacks the nervous system and can produce a variety of symptoms such as muscle weakness, loss of feeling, loss of motor skills, nausea and vomiting, kidney damage and other issues.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Pastor’s wife gets life in Ada murder
As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19

Latest News

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center...
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center earns five-star rating
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo