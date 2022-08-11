Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say

Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.(Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to WMC, police said a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a Memphis Fire Department engine that was responding to a house fire.

Authorities said the firetruck tried to avoid the pickup but failed and flipped on its side.

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.(Action News 5)

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the fire department.

Three other firefighters were treated for injuries at the hospital and have since been released.

“David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community,” the fire department said in a statement.

Pleasant had worked with the Division of Fire Services for 32 years.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Pastor’s wife gets life in Ada murder
As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19

Latest News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
As firefighters tackle a brushfire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brushfire spawns firenado, ‘smokenado’
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in beating death of 6-year-old son, abusing 5 other children, officials say
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal