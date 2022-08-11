Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s life Thursday morning.

The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a local farmer being physically assaulted and threatened to be shot and killed by an individual who was armed on Egypt Road.

Deputies were investigating an unrelated attempted burglary, but were able to respond quickly. Deputies said they intercepted the suspect driving east near Egypt Road and Dunn Lane.

Deputy Ty Richeson was said to conduct a traffic stop on suspect Dammie Dee Morris, of Atoka County, and began investigating the reported assault and felony threatening acts of violence. Deputy Richeson reportedly attempted to place Morris in investigative detention. Morris reportedly punched Deputy Richeson in the face, committing felony assault on a peace officer and a physical fight ensued.

Deputy Richeson reportedly knocked Morris to the ground while defending himself. While Deputy Richeson was attempting to effect a lawful arrest, Morris reportedly continued to resist and the physical altercation continued.

According to Sheriff Gary W. Dodd, Deputy Richeson was able to subdue the suspect, taking him into custody. He added during the physical altercation, Deputy Richeson sustained a broken right hand among other injuries, and Morris received a broken hip and lacerations to the head.

Dodd said Johnston County EMS was requested to the scene, and both Deputy Richeson and Morris are currently being treated for injuries at the hospital. The local farmer received injuries but did not receive treatment at the scene.

Dodd added on further investigation, at the scene by Undersheriff Christian Smith and Deputy Justin Murray, a loaded rifle was seized from Morris’ vehicle for the crimes committed of Felony threatening acts of violence and possession of loaded firearm in the commission of a felony.

Due to suspect Morris’ injuries needing special medical attention, Sheriff Gary Dodd and District Judge Coppedge medically OR’d Morris so further medical attention could be provided. However, Dodd said warrants for the following charges will be produced Thursday, and upon medical clearance from the hospital Morris will be arrested and brought back to the Johnston County Jail to answer for his following charges:

Assault and battery

Threatening acts of violence

Resisting lawful arrest

Assault and battery on peace officer

Possession of loaded firearm while in commission of a felony

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.