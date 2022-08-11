MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Marietta Indians are looking for big changes in the upcoming football season.

This was a young team last year that went winless after several injuries hampered their depth chart. This year, several of the younger players that got valuable Friday night experience, should be able to step in and help the Indians take a big step forward as this team continues to build for the future.

“Coming into the summer we had guys show up and dedicate to putting in the work,” quarterback Juan Lopez said. “We have a big chance this year. We have committed guys. We are getting bigger, better, faster, all of the above.”

“We have a lot of seniors,” safety Aldo Salazar said. “Last year we only had about three, this year we have 12 or 13. Hopefully that makes a big impact on how we play.”

Alex Doby enters his third year at the helm for the Marietta football team, and he continues to put his stamp on what he wants this team to become. Marietta plans to play a physical brand of football, that will make it difficult for any opponent on Friday nights.

“Ultimately that is going to be the makeup of our team is that physicality,” Doby said. “We will play physical, tough football. We have a few athletes that we have kind of hidden around Marietta that we are going to be able to throw the ball to and put them in space. We can create some neat opportunities to be dynamic. We are going to smash people in the mouth, and then turn around and put it out in space to a couple of good athletes.”

