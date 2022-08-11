Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.(WXMI via CNN Newsource)
By WXMI staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) – What started as a joke has turned into a squeaky-clean success.

The “Moist Towelette Museum” has one of the most unusual collections you will ever see.

It’s hidden in the back corner of an office at the planetarium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it evolved after people took an interest in his collection.

Most of the towelettes have been given to him by people who’ve heard his story.

French has more than 1,000 moist towelettes in his collection from all over the world.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Pastor’s wife gets life in Ada murder
As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19

Latest News

Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation
FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
LIVE: AG Garland gives press conference
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway