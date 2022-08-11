Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oklahoma governor signs new bill

Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.

The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.

OHP said they think this will help in the recruitment of new troopers. They went on to thank Senator Lonnie Paxton, Senator Michael Bergstrom, and Rep. Brian Hill HD47 for authoring the bill.

The 70th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy begins Monday, August 15, 2022 when 52 cadets, including four females, will report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy is a structured, eighteen-week, dormitory-style academy.

During academy training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically, and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony and inspections, before the classroom instruction. The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises, and preparation for the following day. The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours. Graduation is set for December 22, 2022.

This is the first academy where cadets are able to take advantage of the new state law allowing them to finish their required college credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU/OKC. State statute dictates troopers have 62 college credit hours. A new state law allows applicants to apply with only 24 hours of college credit and obtain the remaining 38 during the academy.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Pastor’s wife gets life in Ada murder
As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19

Latest News

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center...
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center earns five-star rating
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison with a possibility for parole for murdering husband
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison
OSSAA welcomes a new rule to encourage good sportsmanship
OSSAA enforces new rule to encourage good sportsmanship
OSSAA welcomes a new rule to encourage good sportsmanship
OSSAA enforces new rule