SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats roll into year number two under the direction of Cory Cain with the idea that this could be a big year to see a big jump.

Cain returns several key players from a team that went 4-6 in a tough district last year and these Bearcats expect to see growth in year two.

“It’s year two. We have a lot of young guys back from last year,” senior Phoenix Grant said. “We didn’t have a huge senior class so we return a lot of guys from last year. We have some experience coming in, so this year I think we’ll be more prepared and more experienced.”

“We are excited to see the growth on the field,” Cain said. “The foundation was put in last year. We are excited to see what happens this year. Our kids have worked hard and put in the work on our culture, and the physical stuff in the weight room and on the field.”

The Bearcats will play in a whole new district with eight Frisco schools. So it’s a crowded district and playoff spots will be at a premium. But these Bearcats believe that they can certainly compete for post-season honors, with a talented team that’s ready to prove people wrong.

“I know last year we had a bad year,” safety Aries Jones said. “I feel like this year we are going to come out and show out. The seniors want to go to the playoffs. We are tired of all the hate and tired of being the underdogs.”

“Our identity will be a team that plays extremely hard, and a team that doesn’t care,” Cain said. “What I mean by doesn’t care is that they don’t care what position they play, they don’t care what is called. They just go out and play as hard as they can and get after people.”

