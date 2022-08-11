Texoma Local
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours.

When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open.

“There was a bunch of items, and the drawers had been opened,” said Cory Fagan an agency manager at the Texas Farm Bureau. “There were things laying on the floor.”

A restaurant, Muddbones, and Security Finance all along Highway 121 reported break-ins to the police too.

“It has happened before, but it’s pretty rare,” said Captain Wendell Bockman with the Bonham Police Department. “Normally, it’s one here, one there. It’s pretty sporadic.”

Police said the burglars took blue tooth speakers and personal items to employees, and no data from clients or large sums of money were stolen.

“With what they did, I’m just unsure,” said Bockman. “We’re not sure what their target was.”

Police said the criminals are still on the run.

“Definitely, I feel violated as a company, but I hope the police have the best of luck catching them so that other people don’t have the same experience,” said Fagan.

In the meantime, Bonham Police said to secure your building before leaving.

“Don’t leave any valuables laying around,” said Bockman. “If you have a tendency to stash a money bag or something in a filing cabinet or a drawer somewhere, don’t leave anything on the premises.”

And if you think you know something, the police asked for your help.

“A lot of times people like to brag about what they’ve done,” said Bockman. “If someone would just report to us what they hear from the street or whatever that would be great.”

