Tom Bean holding school supply drive

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Tom Bean is holding a school supply drive for students as they head back to school next week.

About 20 people have donated items to city hall and over 1,000 items have been dropped off.

Items the city has received has been backpacks, crayons, paper, tissues, and many other different items have been donated.

One item the city needing more of is construction paper.

Mayor of Tom Bean, Daniel Harrison said over 1,000 items will be given to the elementary school next week and dispersed to classrooms and grade levels.

“Been pretty astounding, the turnout the people just randomly showing up to city hall with bags of school supplies. It’s just been a fun thing to watch honestly,” Mayor Harrison said.

Last day for donations is Friday, you can drop off donations at city hall.

Tom Bean’s first day of school is Wednesday.

