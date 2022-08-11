Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Pastor’s wife gets life in Ada murder
As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19

Latest News

Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
A Marshall County woman has been jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball...
Woman jailed after reportedly beating child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.